Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Overhead Bin, Impatience and Race Sparks Latest Airline Brawl on Frontier (Watch)

frontier airlines brawl
Frontier Airlines brawl – July 18, 2021

*An argument over overhead bins got racial and turned violent at Miami International Airport Sunday night as passengers were deplaning a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia.

According to ABC7 Chicago, the woman who filmed the incident said a white male passenger got upset because he said the person in front of him, a black man, was taking too long to get his bags from the overhead bin. She said that’s when the first passenger used a racial slur against the second passenger and punched him.

Kiera Pierre Louis, who goes by her hip hop name Milli Miami, and recorded the incident on her cell phone, said of the video: “You can see the white man on top of the Black passenger just beating him between the seats. The flight attendant got involved. The white man’s wife got involved. His son, I believe, and his son’s girlfriend — everyone was just involved.”

Several people, including a Frontier flight attendant tried to intervene. Eventually several people were able to break up the fight. With authorities now involved, Pierre Louis said the white passenger, who she said started the fight, was allowed to leave the plane, while the Black man was told to stay behind. Pierre Louis said she believed that racism was involved in how authorities handled the aftermath, adding: “The black passenger had to wait on the plane, when he didn’t even start it, and the police, while we were walking off the plane, walked right past the person, the white man who actually initiated everything.”

But Miami-Dade Police told ABC7 Chicago that the Black passenger was not held back, but instead chose to stay so he could file a police report. Ultimately, they said, he decided not to press charges and the passenger who allegedly started the brawl was able to leave.

