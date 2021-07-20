NFL Star Leonard Williams Catches Heat After Ripping Heart Out of Fish and Eating It [WATCH]

*New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams went deep sea fishing over the weekend and ate the heart of fish while it was still beating.

Per Insider, Williams’ prized catch was a giant Bluefin Tuna. Video shared to social media shows him rip its heart out while it’s still beating and chew it up. Apparently, the act was a tradition in many Native American tribes — allowing the hunter to “receive all the qualities of the animal – bravery, strength and agility,” per Game and Fish Magazine.

However, Williams’ stunt has pissed off animal rights groups.

Last summer, during COVID-19 quarantine, Williams discovered the art of spear-fishing.

“There’s so much life down there,” Williams told NJ Advance Media last December. “It feels like you’re on a different planet. It’s really peaceful.”

Watch him eat the beating heart of the fish via the clip below.

The footage prompted the Blue Planet Society to call out Williams on Twitter, claiming he exploited an endangered species, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

“My friends told me that ‘I guess spear fishing is how I can have a big year,’” Williams previously said. “But it kind of is that way because it helps drown out the noise, re-center myself and know what I value.

“It was just fun being out there in the water.”