Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Mike Tyson Tapped to Star in Campaign for New Roberto Cavalli Collection [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Mike Tyson stars in the latest ad for Roberto Cavalli’s first menswear collection under the creative direction of Fausto Puglisi

The campaign, directed by Tommaso Ottomano, highlights the Andy Warhol-inspired pieces – including bold animal prints. 

“Mike Tyson is one of the last living pop icons and beyond being a boxing champion, he is also a stylish man, with a very personal and eccentric taste,” Puglisi said in a press release on Monday. “But more than the undisputed boxing champion and American icon, his personal story is also a tale of survival, struggle, and resilience. He embodies America in both the American Dream and all the possibilities it holds, but also its reverse.”

Check out the ad via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Logan Paul Wants Mike Tyson: ‘You Can’t Tell Me I Can’t Beat (Him). He’s Old, Old’

Tyson appears in the ad sporting a zebra-print robe with his surname emblazoned on the back.

In a joint GQ interview with the designer, Tyson revealed that wearing pink “makes me very masculine.”

He explained: “Pink has a lot to do with it. If I’m wearing pink, I’m not going to have an expression like you want to talk to me. ’Cause when I have on pink, I’m very serious. Pink makes me very masculine.”

Puglisi replied: “Belissimo!”

Tyson added: “I almost want to fight in those clothes. Those clothes make me want to fight a little.”

In the clip below, Puglisi talks about casting Tyson in a film showcasing the designer’s first menswear collection for the Italian brand.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

- Advertisement -

