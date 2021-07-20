*Los Angeles – The African American community of Greater Los Angeles and the nation is rejoicing. Los Angeles welcomed it’s first and only “Unapologetically Progressive” talk radio station. You should have heard this exciting news that the station was launched at the stroke of midnight on June 19, 2021- Juneteenth 2021.7.16

KBLA 1580 sits amongst the Urban Radio Stations Platform throughout the Universe. It is available for the African American listening audience and progressives. You can listen live in Los Angeles on KBLA 1580 am. You can also tune in at KBLA 1580.com and best of all, it is a good idea to download the KBLA 1580 app. This will ensure that you can tune in and not miss the engaging topics of your favorite hosts.

KBLA 1580 is helmed by media personality, author and philanthropist Tavis Smiley and Tavis Smiley Audio Media Inc. KBLA is the only Black owned and operated talk station in Southern California.

The studios of KBLA 1580 are located in historic Leimert Park directly adjacent to Destination Crenshaw’s “Sankofa Park,” a 1.3-mile open-air museum along the new Crenshaw/LAX Metro Rail line, presently under construction.

Thursday, July 15th, KBLA invited the African American Press for a meet and greet and a conversation. The event was entitled “Birth of a Station Media Day.” Elston Butler, President and General Manager, welcomed everyone after a delicious lunch. The guests included Publishers, Editors, Reporters, and Photographers. Mr. Butler offered to collaborate with African American Press in the future.

Tavis Smiley spoke about his career, from his early start working with the late Mayor Tom Bradley and his Radio/TV career. He spoke candidly about the much-publicized legal issue with PBS. Tavis Smiley spoke fondly about each of the on-air personalities in attendance and about the unique gift/talent that they bring to the station.

Dominique DiPrima, Don Amiche, Danny Morrison, Melina Abdullah, and Kiara Imani Williams passionately and joyously spoke about how honored they are to be a part of the station with its magnificent potential for growth.

Tavis Smiley and Dominique DiPrima received award Special Achievement/Recognition from Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, 8th Council District.

The day concluded with Photo Ops and tours of the studio.

KBLA Talk 1580 boast an all-star lineup of host who speak candidly and passionately to the challenges of people of color face daily trying to navigate life and realize their California hopes and dreams. KBLA serves an audience long ignored by talk radio in Los Angeles- people of color and progressives.

KBLA Talk 1580| The Line Up

First Things First With Dominique DiPrima|M-F, 6 to 9am

Tavis Smiley|M-F, 9am to 12noon

Middays with Danny Morrison|M-F, 12-2pm

The DL Hughley Afternoon Show|M-F, 2 to 4pm

Alonzo Bodden: Who’s Paying Attention? |M-F, 4 to 7pm

Let’s Get Intimate with Dr. Jeshina Johnson|M-F, 7-9pm

Don Amiche vs. Everybody + Crysta and Kiara|M-F, 9pm to 12am Midnight

The Best of KBLA Talk 1580|each night/overnight from 12am midnight to 6am

Weekends will be anchored by Black Lives Matter “This Is Not A Drill,” featuring Melina Abdullah along with “the Best of State of the Black Union,” heard exclusively on KBLA Talk 1580.

