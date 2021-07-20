Heartbreaking: 8-Year-Old at Nationals Game Said ‘It Was My 2nd Shooting, so I Was Kind of Prepared’ (Watch)

*Video of a young girl saying that the shooting outside of the Washington Nationals game last weekend “was her second” has gone viral.

Faris Nunn, at 8-years-old, has already experienced two shootings in her brief time on earth, and thus sees them as a normal part of life.

“It was my second shooting. So I was kind of prepared … I always am expecting something to happen,” she told a reporter. “I just saw people looking that way, and I didn’t know what was going on until I heard someone say, ‘Get down,’ so I just started going under the seats.”

The Nationals were in the 6th inning of a game against the San Diego Padres when shots were fired between two vehicles outside of the third base gate, causing panic inside the stadium. Three people were injured in the gun exchange, including a fan who had attended the game and was waiting outside for her Uber.

Video of Nunn’s interview was posted on Twitter with the caption: “This is America.”

Watch below: