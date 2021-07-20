Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Today’s Video

Heartbreaking: 8-Year-Old at Nationals Game Said ‘It Was My 2nd Shooting, so I Was Kind of Prepared’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Faris Nunn
Faris Nunn

*Video of a young girl saying that the shooting outside of the Washington Nationals game last weekend “was her second” has gone viral.

Faris Nunn, at 8-years-old, has already experienced two shootings in her brief time on earth, and thus sees them as a normal part of life.

“It was my second shooting. So I was kind of prepared … I always am expecting something to happen,” she told a reporter. “I just saw people looking that way, and I didn’t know what was going on until I heard someone say, ‘Get down,’ so I just started going under the seats.”

The Nationals were in the 6th inning of a game against the San Diego Padres when shots were fired between two vehicles outside of the third base gate, causing panic inside the stadium. Three people were injured in the gun exchange, including a fan who had attended the game and was waiting outside for her Uber.

Video of Nunn’s interview was posted on Twitter with the caption: “This is America.”

Watch below:

Previous articleMike Tyson Tapped to Star in Campaign for New Roberto Cavalli Collection [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO