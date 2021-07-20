Distance Learning Better For Black Students: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*Americans and people around the world have lived with COVID for at least 18 months. Even though everyone from 8 to 80 had to readjust to a new normal, parents of adolescents have had to make more sacrifices for the sake of their children.

Mainstream media often told us children in general were having a hard time adjusting to distance learning, because the socialization of traditional education was key their scholastic success. Maybe that was true for White kids. But last month a new study by a Los Angeles-based parent advocacy group, Speak Up, has revealed that when it comes to parents of Black children in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the pandemic gave parents a voice they hadn’t had before.

Now that some school systems are giving parents the option to continue distance learning or come back to the traditional classroom, many Black parents say they want their children to stay at home, because distance learning has been a blessing in disguise.

The study showed that Black parents want an online option for their children, because during the pandemic when students were forced to do all their classes from home, parents realized there were less incidents of bullying and less incidents of racism so the self-esteem and educational experience improved for their Black children.

Speak Up surveyed 500 Los Angeles area parents about their experiences during COVID-19. Renee Bailey is one of those parents. Click on the video above to see why results of the study confirmed what she already knew.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.