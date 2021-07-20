Tuesday, July 20, 2021
‘David Makes Man’ Star: ‘This Season Will Be Challenging For David’ | WATCH

By Ty Cole
*According to new series regular Kyle Beltran, this season of “David Makes Man” has a recurring theme for the titular character as his past relationships are returning to the Ville, which will challenge his expectations of where they stand in his adult life. Plus, David’s former classmate Marissa, played by Erica Luttrell, makes a steamy return as an adult – her and David release some “tension” on Sheila’s “good dryer.” David may find himself in more conflict as he already has a girlfriend (Brittany S. Hall), so time will tell how far this forbidden lust will last. 

Beltran makes his debut as adult Seren, whose been missing in action since the end of season one. Marissa mentions Seren in episode four – questioning David’s loyalty to him, since David almost revealed he was the one who helped Seren escape his abusive household.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Beltran and Luttrell about joining the cast, their characters’ relationship with David and the challenges they face.

David Makes Man, Kwame Patterson, Akili McDowell
David Makes Man “Troubled the Water” (Credit: Rod Millington / 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Cole: Marissa has returned with a bang! How will she continue to shake the table this season? 

Luttrell: Marissa will continue to challenge David this season. She cares for him but believes he can do better than what he’s doing. You will see Marissa pushing and prodding David into pursuing his passions. 

Cole: What can we expect from Seren’s epic return?

Beltran: A lot of time has passed, and a lot has happened to Seren that David wasn’t around to witness. This season’s recurring theme is David being challenged by the people in his life as they return…his expectations of them and where they are. Viewers will see how the things he tried to avoid – from his past – catch up to him. 

Cole: Why should viewers tune-in to “David Makes Man?”

Beltran: This show is a beautiful, intimate coming-of-age story that explores what it is like to be a Black man navigating different socio-economic backgrounds, mental health, and figuring out how we can evolve and learn from the past – to be the best we can be. 

Luttrell: You will deeply connect with the show due to your own experience or how it’s told with such depth and humanity; it will change your perspective on a world you may not recognize.

See how these two shake things up on “David Makes Man,” airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on OWN. 

Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

