Charles Jenkins Returns w/ New Album PRAISE PARTY, Vol. 1

*LOS ANGELES, CA – Global spiritual leader, thought provoker and celebrated GRAMMY®-recognized, Stellar Award-winning artist Charles Jenkins returns with the highly-anticipated album, PRAISE PARTY, volume 1, available now wherever music is sold and streamed.

PRAISE PARTY was preceded by the Billboard Gospel radio #1 songs, “Grace (feat. Le’Andria Johnson),” “Can’t Turn Back,” and “He’ll Make it Alright (feat. Mr. Talkbox)” – all found on the new album for listening pleasure. PRAISE PARTY features Jenkins’ signature vocals, progressive instrumentation and provides a summer dance soundtrack for all. Jenkins’ current single, “Never Knew Love (feat. Stephanie Mills)” is a throwback anthem of praise with Fellowship Chicago singing over the sampling of Stephanie Mills’ 1980’s top-10 Billboard hit, “Never Knew Love Like this Before.”

Charles Jenkins, was recently awarded a Doctorate of Divinity from the historic Beulah Heights University in Atlanta, GA for his innovative leadership, and comprehensive impact, not just in the community of believers, but beyond the church. For over two decades he served as the Senior Pastor of the historic Fellowship Baptist Church in Chicago. Jenkins is also a multi award-winning songwriter and acclaimed gospel artist with GRAMMY® recognition, 14 Billboard #1 honors, 9 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, and more. He serves as a member of Morehouse College’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Board of Scholars and Preachers. Jenkins is married to accomplished speaker and author Dr. Tara Rawls Jenkins and together they parent 3 children.

As an author, Jenkins’ latest book Seasons is a guide for leaders and organizations considering transition and succession. The book will also serve as a textbook for the coursework for the program launching in the Fall of this year.

For more information on Charles Jenkins visit CharlesJenkins.com and follow him on social media using the handle@CharlesJenkins.

source: Vaughn Alvarez – Cr8 Agency