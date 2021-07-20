Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as T’Challa Revealed in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ [WATCH]

*Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for “What If…?,” an animated series that reimages famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as what if Black Panther’s T’Challa was Star-Lord for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The new series is Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa. The beloved actor died in August 2020 after a long private battle with colon cancer.

Per comicbook.com, several fan-favorite characters will return for “WHat If…?, including Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

Jeffrey Wright stars as the Watcher, who narrates each episode.

Directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, “What If…?” is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 11 on Disney+ with the first season consisting of 10 episodes.

Here’s the release schedule for all 10 episodes of Marvel’s “What If…?”

Episode 1: Available Wednesday, Aug. 11 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 2: Available Wednesday, Aug. 18 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 3: Available Wednesday, Aug. 25 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 4: Available Wednesday, Sept. 1 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 5: Available Wednesday, Sept. 8 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 6: Available Wednesday, Sept. 15 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 7: Available Wednesday, Sept. 22 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 8: Available Wednesday, Sept. 29 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 9: Available Wednesday, Oct. 6 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 10: Available Wednesday, Oct. 13 — 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

