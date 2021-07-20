Black Customer Unexpectedly Grooves to Man Who Broke Out in Country Song at Gas Station (Watch)

*It’s random enough for a customer in line in front of you at the gas station convenience store to unexpectedly start belting out a country tune. But for that customer to kill it, when all you were trying to do was buy some chips, well, it’s the stuff of viral videos.

This moment started when the cashier, known on Tik Tok as Bear Bailey, requested that the customer, a white man who was also just buying some snacks, sing “Keith Urban,” as she streamed live. Apparently, the customer has a history of randomly singing in that mini-mart, and the cashier asked him to do it again that day, as Urban’s “Till Summer Comes Around” was playing in the background.

After some initial resistance, the man obliged and started belting. After the first line, the Black man in line behind him was hilariously taken aback at the talent standing in front of him.

Watch below: