Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNews
News

Author Kenny Xu Says ‘Asian Americans Showed Critical Race Theory Cannot Be True’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Author_'Asian_Americans_showed_that_critical_race_theory_cannot_be_true'_TheHill_-_2021-07-20_10.53.48

*Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, believes racial discrimination in America is no longer an issue for Asian and Black Americans. 

Speaking to Hill.TV, Xu said “we are not living in that history today.”

He also claims “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”

Xu noted that Blacks and Asian Americans have similar historical disadvantages. 

Hear him speak on the issues with Fox News via the clip below.

READ MORE: White Teacher Rants About Being Banned from Teaching Critical Race Theory (Watch)

“We always try to posit the worst victim narrative that we could, and you just did for Black Americans, but I could do the same for Asian Americans,” said Xu, author of “An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack of Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy.”

“Asian success was kept and was discriminated against in this country, but we’re living in an era where that is no longer really the case,” said Xu. “And so you have to really focus on what cultural values are and how that forms the discourse. And Asian Americans prove that you really can advance and achieve the American Dream.”

Xu founded Color Us United in 2021 and the group advocates for “a race-blind America.” 

He is against Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday and does not support ethnic studies curricula in California, according to the report. 

Meanwhile, per The Hill, at least 21 states this year have proposed legislation banning critical race theory in public schools.

Watch Xu’s conversation with the outlet about CTR here.

Previous articleLet’s Talk Tavis Smiley’s ‘Unapologetically Progressive’ KBLA 1580 Radio / PHOTOS
Next articleNaomi Osaka Spars with Megyn Kelly After Criticism Over Sports Illustrated Cover
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO