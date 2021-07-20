Author Kenny Xu Says ‘Asian Americans Showed Critical Race Theory Cannot Be True’ [VIDEO]

*Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, believes racial discrimination in America is no longer an issue for Asian and Black Americans.

Speaking to Hill.TV, Xu said “we are not living in that history today.”

He also claims “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”

Xu noted that Blacks and Asian Americans have similar historical disadvantages.

Hear him speak on the issues with Fox News via the clip below.

“We always try to posit the worst victim narrative that we could, and you just did for Black Americans, but I could do the same for Asian Americans,” said Xu, author of “An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack of Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy.”

“Asian success was kept and was discriminated against in this country, but we’re living in an era where that is no longer really the case,” said Xu. “And so you have to really focus on what cultural values are and how that forms the discourse. And Asian Americans prove that you really can advance and achieve the American Dream.”

Xu founded Color Us United in 2021 and the group advocates for “a race-blind America.”

He is against Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday and does not support ethnic studies curricula in California, according to the report.

Meanwhile, per The Hill, at least 21 states this year have proposed legislation banning critical race theory in public schools.

Watch Xu’s conversation with the outlet about CTR here.