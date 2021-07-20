Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Fatal Shooting of New York City Man

*Actor Isaiah Stokes was indicted by a Queens, N.Y. grand jury for murder on Friday.

As reported by Variety, Stokes is accused of fatally shooting a man who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February. The victim, Tyrone Jones, 37, later died from the injuries.

Here’s more from the report:

According to the charges, video surveillance footage from Feb. 7 showed the defendant exit a vehicle, approach the driver-side window of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and allegedly fire 11 gunshots into the car, which fatally injured Tyrone Jones, a 37-year-old man from Queens Village. Law enforcement did not report on any sort of motive behind the shooting.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

Stokes 41, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He faces 25 years to life in prison.

Stokes has appeared in a number of network and premium cable staple dramas, including “Rescue Me,” “The Americans,” “Louie” and “Blue Bloods.” His credits also include “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Boardwalk Empire” and, most recently, “Power.”