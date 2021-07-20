50 Cent Demanding Additional $6K from Teairra Mari in Legal Case She Lost

*50 Cent and Teairra Mari’s court battle continues. According to Radar Online, 50 Cent is demanding the Love & Hip Hop star hand over an additional $6,000 for allegedly playing “dirty legal games” in their never-ending case.

To keep you up to speed, 50 Cent has been trying to collect the money owed by Mari for (years). As we previously reported, back in 2019, Mari sued the rapper along with her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad for alleged revenge porn. At the time, Mari said 50 Cent reposted the photo on his social for his millions of followers to see. He captioned the post, “get the strap” which she felt was a threat. The judge ended up siding with 50 who claimed her allegations were BS and was later awarded $30,000 in attorney fees.

According to new legal docs obtained by the news site, the rap star and actor states that Miss Mari has been blocking his attempts to collect on $37,000 she reportedly owes him. 50 is now once again demanding the judge to force the reality star to answer questions about her finances. In addition to that, he says Mari was scheduled to provide the responses by June 24 but blew off the deadline. His lawyer explained: “Mari’s failure to provide any responses to Jackson’s Discovery Requests is a prime example of Mari’s misuse of the discovery process, and her overall gamesmanship permeating this entire lawsuit and the judgment enforcement proceeding,” Radar Online quotes.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: TBSN: Black Woman-Owned Sports Network Launches at NBA Finals in Phoenix