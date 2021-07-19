Monday, July 19, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Why The Women On ‘David Makes Man’ Are Important! | WATCH

By Ty Cole
0


*This is the year of the Black woman and the ladies on “David Makes Man” are showing us why Black women continue to dominate in all fields, especially onscreen!

The coming-of-age drama is back for a second season on OWN with newcomers Zsané Jhé and Brandi Huzzie joining the cast as Adult Sheila (Jhé) and JG’s girlfriend Tricia (Huzzie). EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to the ladies about their love triangle with JG, how fans relate to their characters, and how important female representation is to the show.

Alana Arenas, Akili McDowell, Cayden K. Williams, David Makes Man
Alana Arenas, Akili McDowell & Cayden K. Williams in ‘David Makes Man’ (2019)

Cole: What can fans expect from your characters this season?

Jhé: There’s a hospital moment – it was intense – in the beginning, and you can see the characters could’ve been friends…Without spoiling it, viewers will see more tense moments between Tricia and Sheila as the series unfolds.

Cole: How will fans connect with both of your characters?

Huzzie: As Brandi, I’m team Sheila all the way! However, I’ve seen the fans who resonate with Tricia and can relate with being the longtime girlfriend who has to fight with the family for respect.

Jhé: …I feel there are fans who may see her as a homewrecker, but there are fans who want JG to assess what’s happening in his life and choose a lane between Tricia and Sheila.

Cole: In one word, describe the women on of “David Makes Man.”

Huzzie: Phenomenal!

Jhé: I would say they are important because how does a boy become a man? It’s the woman who births him and steers him in the right direction. Black women serve a great purpose in rearing our Black boys into men. We’re important!

You can watch the ladies of “David Makes Man” Tuesdays at 9/8c on OWN.

Previous article‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Producer Unpacks Latest Installment in Series Franchise
Next articleSafaree Gets Asked Mind-blowing Nicki Minaj Question He Couldn’t or Wouldn’t Answer / WATCH
Ty Cole

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO