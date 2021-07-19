Watch Alfre Woodard Christen the Navy’s New USNS John Lewis (Video)

*A year to the day after the death of former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, friends, colleagues, 6 members of his family and more gathered in San Diego for the U.S. Navy christening of the USNS John Lewis.

The late civil rights icon, whose fight for racial justice began in the Jim Crow south and ended in the halls of Congress, was called a warrior by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Also, actress Alfre Woodard was on hand to break the bottle of champagne across its hull as part of the traditional blessing.

Watch below:

Lewis died on July 17, 2020 at 80 years old. He had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer. The 742-foot USNS John Lewis will be used to bring fuel and supplies to other vessels.