Monday, July 19, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Black History

Watch Alfre Woodard Christen the Navy’s New USNS John Lewis (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

07-17-21-T-AO-Hull-571_Christening-Ceremony_Cam1-57
Nancy Pelosi, Alfre Woodard Christen Navy Ship John Lewis in San Diego

*A year to the day after the death of former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, friends, colleagues, 6 members of his family and more gathered in San Diego for the U.S. Navy christening of the USNS John Lewis.

The late civil rights icon, whose fight for racial justice began in the Jim Crow south and ended in the halls of Congress, was called a warrior by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Also, actress Alfre Woodard was on hand to break the bottle of champagne across its hull as part of the traditional blessing.

Watch below:

Lewis died on July 17, 2020 at 80 years old. He had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer. The 742-foot USNS John Lewis will be used to bring fuel and supplies to other vessels.

Previous articleRacists Target Lewis Hamilton After British Grand Prix victory
Next article‘The Talk’ Replaces Sharon Osbourne with Actor Jerry O’Connell, First Male Co-Host [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO