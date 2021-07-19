Usher’s New Look Announces 2021 Disruptivator Summit: Next Generation Loading for Underserved Youth

*ATLANTA/NEW YORK – As one the of the nation’s leading philanthropic organizations dedicated to uplifting, empowering and transforming the lives of underserved youth around the world, Usher’s New Look (UNL) today announced its 2021 Disruptivator Summit: Next Gen Loading.

The two-day, virtual event will be held from July 21-July 22, bringing together hundreds of students, parents, educators and like-minded individuals to proactively address the needs of young people by helping them achieve their goals. The Disruptivator Summit is UNL’s signature event that is a significant element of the foundation’s ongoing programs throughout the year, addressing critical issues facing young people, ranging from mental health, fiscal responsibility, professional development and access to technology, mentorship and opportunities for educational advancement and employment.

“In his Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers, President Biden expressed our nation’s commitment to students across the country: ‘Every student in America deserves a high-quality education in a safe environment.’,” says Careshia Moore, Esq., President and CEO of Usher’s New Look. “Yet, this promise of a safe, high-quality education is out of reach for many students long before the COVID-19 pandemic and could slip further away if we do not act collectively and with attention to equal opportunity for all students. Usher’s New Look is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for students to learn and to achieve their goals. Our 2021 Disruptivator Summit is quite literally a creative gathering of forward-thinking youth leaders. While different this year, as it will be virtual, the 2021 Disruptivator Summit will be even more impactful given the tremendous line-up of activities, speakers and dynamics we are bringing to bear.”

Disruptivator Summit Highlights

Day 1 of the Disruptivator Summit will be held on Wednesday, July 21 featuring a high-energy youth performance followed by an array of immersive experiential activities with a variety of partners. This will be followed by the annual Disruptivators Ball, a Youth Social in the evening with TikTok challenges, karaoke, scavenger hunt and musical performances. Day 2, Thursday, July 22 will feature a full immersion session, including interactive group workshops that will expose participants to real-world skills while connecting them with like-minded peers. The Disruptivator Summit will conclude with a Keynote Conversation focusing on Legacy Building and the Power of YOUth. Speakers will elaborate on the definition and process of legacy-building while encouraging students to recognize their leadership skills, use their voices, embrace the power of innovation and thrive despite the challenges of today’s world.

Adds Ms. Moore, “Usher’s New Look is committed to championing young people and to demonstrating how we can all take action to make a difference. The Disruptivator Conference is our signature event and together with our ongoing programs throughout the year, are designed to develop underserved youth into passion-driven leaders.”

The 2021 UNL Disruptivator Summit comes at an important juncture in the history of Usher’s New Look and in popular culture and society where young people are possibly facing more challenges than ever. In its 22-year history, UNL has touched the lives of young people of all backgrounds from more than 25 countries. While UNL’s programming year consists of regional events such as its Leadership Academy, Disruptivator Clubs at high schools across the country and Financial Literacy workshops, the Disruptivator Conference is where UNL has the opportunity to dedicate two solid days to working with the attending students, parents, educators and sponsors, and in so doing, give the youth the tools they need to go back to their communities and ultimately spread their wings to make a difference in their lives and for the communities at large.

About Usher’s New Look

Usher’s New Look was founded in 1999 by musical performer Usher Raymond IV as a young man barely out of his teens. Since then, UNL has been at the forefront of driving conversation into action and mobilizing communities – including the private sector – and the public to work together around the issues of community empowerment, youth development and economic disparities. In 22 years, the organization has served more than 50,000 young people and has galvanized a movement towards positive change in how young people of color perceive themselves and the world around them.

UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of

underserved youth through a 10-year comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions while helping them find their SPARK.

source: Helen Shelton – @finnpartners.com