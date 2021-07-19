Tennis Prodigy Coco Gauff Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Summer Olympics

*Tennis prodigy Coco Gauff has withdrawn from her first Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gauff, 17, announced the news in a statement posted Sunday to Twitter. “I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” she wrote.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” Gauff continued. “I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”

At age 15, Gauff made headlines in July 2019 when she defeated her “idol” Serena Williams on her Wimbledon debut — becoming the youngest player to win a singles match in the tournament since 1991.

“My dad was jumping up every time I won a point,” she told reporters after her historic win. “I’m so happy they spent all their time on me and my brothers and making sure we’re successful.”

“It was pure joy, he was finally able to let out the emotions in one big scream,” Coco’s mother, Candi Gauff, told CNN Sport, speaking of her husband’s reaction. “It was overwhelming, it was stressful, my nerves were at their highest and I’m just glad she was successful.”

Coco later told PEOPLE of her overnight fame, “When I was younger, I was just dreaming about winning tournaments and winning slams I guess, and I didn’t think about all that would come with it,” she said.

“So like, I guess I had time to mentally prepare for the winning but not necessarily the off the court,” Gauff added. “But honestly, I’m just grateful that I’ve been given the platform and I hope that I’m able to use this platform in the right way.”

Meanwhile, spectators have been banned from attending the Summer Olympics as Tokyo is under a coronavirus state of emergency. Olympians will be required to wear face masks inside Olympic village, even if they’re vaccinated, per PEOPLE.