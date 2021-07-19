Monday, July 19, 2021
Did You Know That Eddie Murphy Paid for Redd Foxx ‘s Funeral & Headstone? – He Telly Why

By Fisher Jack
0

eddie murphy
Eddie Murphy

*Eddie Murphy once opened up about his love for the late comedian, Redd Foxx, and how he paid for his funeral after he died moneyless.

Often, bad things happen to people who have worked hard all their lives. Sometimes it might be ignorance, and other times, it might be a stroke of bad luck, but whatever the case, it is often sad to see someone who has struggled die moneyless.

Known for his raunchy and scatological style of comedy, Redd Foxx, was one comedian to watch out for back in the ’80s and ‘90s. But with a series of unfortunate events befalling him, Eddie Murphy had to pay for his funeral.

PAYING FOR FOXX’S FUNERAL
According to Murphy, he and Foxx shared a close and beautiful relationship. In an interview with Vanity Fair, when asked about his relationship with his late friend, Eddie Murphy revealed that they were close and he did love Foxx.

Murphy also continued that he gave Foxx a shout-out in the movie “Dolemite” because he loved him. He further expressed that:

“Redd Foxx, I had to physically pay for his funeral, and buy his headstone, and do all that stuff.”

Murphy further explained that he did that because he had come to realize that some people in the business sometimes do not have their life together before they die and since he loved Foxx, he had to do it for him. More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO

MORE NEWS ON EURWEBG: Ex-St. Louis Cop Randy Hays Sentenced to 4 Years for Beating Black Undercover Detective | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AmoMama (@amomama_usa)

Previous articleElaine Welteroth Responds to Leaked Audio of Her Consoling Sharon Osbourne After ‘The Talk’ Fallout
Fisher Jack

