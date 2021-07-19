Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic [PHOTOS]

*Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have finally tied the knot after delaying their wedding due to the pandemic.

Fisher, 46, proposed to Govan in April 2018 after dating for three years. Per PEOPLE, they married on Saturday at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California.

“We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day,” Govan, 36, tells PEOPLE. “There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are.”

PEOPLE writes, “Govan’s brother Eric Govan officiated the ceremony. For the reception, guests dined on food from Trés LA Group’s Rob Pausmith and indulged their sweet tooths with a cake by Susie Cakes. Partiers sipped on four different signature cocktails, representing the blended Fisher-Govan family.”

Govan has two children from a previous relationship, while Fisher has four.

“For Derek and me, our wedding has been about unity and a blending of families,” says Govan. “After the pandemic, we realized how important family really is. We could have easily eloped or filled out the paperwork and gotten it over with. But sharing this moment and event with those closest to us took priority over taking the easy route. We kept our guest list limited to those closest to us.”

In March, Govan explained she was postponing the marriage due to COVID.

“For both of us, this is our second marriage,” Govan tells PEOPLE. “The most exciting part about this time around is all the growth we bring to the relationship. The trials and tribulations we’ve experienced have played a huge part in who we are in our relationship today. From the start, we’ve been very honest about our expectations from our friendship to marriage.”

The couple will reportedly head to Thailand in October for their honeymoon.

