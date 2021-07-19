Dame Dash Slams JAY-Z’s ‘Corny’ Lawsuit Against Him: ‘Why Do I Have to Get Sued?’

*JAY-Z recently scored a legal victory when a judge blocked Damon Dash’s attempt to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records.

As previously reported, the company is suing Dash for trying to auction off Jay-Z‘s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ album as an NFT.

Per TMZ, Roc-A-Fella claims they own the project, so they’re going after Dash for allegedly trying to sell the album to the highest bidder. In the suit, the label accuses Dash of “frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale.”

Dash claims Jigga offered him a price that was way too low — so he attempted to find a new buyer. He said, “Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights.”

The famed hip-hop producer believes he has the legal right to sell what he owns, which is one-third stake in the label.

Per Complex, Dash has filed a countersuit with the New York Supreme Court against Jay, saying his former business partner “wrongfully took the streaming rights of Reasonable Doubt for himself,” the outlet writes.

Per the report: Dash’s suit accuses Jay of transferring the streaming rights of the project to S. Carter Enterprises LLC without authorization from Roc-A-Fella Records. Dash is seeking a minimum of $1 million in damages, citing unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, replevin and conversion.

“From my perspective, it feels like this was all done to devalue this asset,” Dash told HipHopDX of the lawsuit. “I just don’t understand why. What’s odd is that they knew I was only trying to sell one-third, but they’re trying to say I tried to sell the whole thing. But we all know that that’s not the case, so why do they keep saying it? The question is, why is it such a big deal? Why is everyone so scared for me to sell my one-third?”

He called JAY-Z’s lawsuit “corny.”

“Honestly, I think this is corny,” Dash told DX. “If there’s an issue, just call me. Why do I have to hear it? Why do I have to get sued?”

He added, “I don’t want to deal with this shit,” he said. “I just want to go and have the life of being an artist, start working on love, my family. I’m doing things my way.”