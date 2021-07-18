*The 5th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival (ILICFF) has announced the selection of a series of short films made by kids and for kids to be screened on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1-3pm EST via Zoom.

Presented by the Eubie Blake Center and The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc., the film festival will award films in four categories – will be presented -Best Films Made BY Kids, Best Film Made FOR Kids, Film Festival Choice, and the Most Uplifting Film.

The Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest, will be hosted by ILICFF founder multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor (DreamWorks, PBS) and filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs and radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Idris Elba Calls Accusations He Lied About COVID Diagnosis ‘Soul-Destroying’

Selected short films to be screened and potentially awarded come from around the world to include the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Korea, Iran, Netherlands, Spain, China, Jamaica, India , and Jamaica. This is the second year, due to the pandemic; ILICFF will be hosting the event via Zoom. However, it has allowed ILICFF to be a worldwide event, attracting attendees from as far as Spain and Japan.

Attendees will select the Best Film by Kids and Best Film for Kids Awards, with the founder Hobbs selecting the Film Festival Choice and the Most Uplifting Film Awards. The Most Uplifting Film Award is sponsored by the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference, celebrating 22 years of service to the community (www.UpliftingMinds2.com).

The Zoom link to ILICFF will be posted at www.ImaginationLunchbox.com the week of the date.

# # #

Freelance Associates

Contact: Eunice Moseley

Long Beach, CA 90807

Off: (562) 424-3836

E-mail: [email protected]