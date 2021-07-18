Sunday, July 18, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

‘Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest’ Announces Short Films to be Screened

By Eunice Moseley
0

ILICFF_2021_5selectfilmPics
Some of the many short films made by and for kids to be screened at ILICFF.

*The 5th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival (ILICFF) has announced the selection of a series of short films made by kids and for kids to be screened on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1-3pm EST via Zoom.

Presented by the Eubie Blake Center and The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc., the film festival will award films in four categories – will be presented -Best Films Made BY Kids, Best Film Made FOR Kids, Film Festival Choice, and the Most Uplifting Film.

The Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest, will be  hosted by ILICFF founder multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor (DreamWorks, PBS) and filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs and radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Idris Elba Calls Accusations He Lied About COVID Diagnosis ‘Soul-Destroying’

doresaharvey_ILICFF_2018
Magic 95.9FM radio personality Doresa Harvey co-hosts the 5th annual ILICFF event via Zoom.

Selected short films to be screened and potentially awarded come from around the world to include the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Korea, Iran, Netherlands, Spain, China, Jamaica, India , and Jamaica. This is the second year, due to the pandemic; ILICFF will be hosting the event via Zoom. However, it has allowed ILICFF to be a worldwide event, attracting attendees from as far as Spain and Japan.

Attendees will select the Best Film by Kids and Best Film for Kids Awards, with the founder Hobbs selecting the Film Festival Choice and the Most Uplifting Film Awards. The Most Uplifting Film Award is sponsored by the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference, celebrating 22 years of service to the community (www.UpliftingMinds2.com).

The Zoom link to ILICFF will be posted at www.ImaginationLunchbox.com the week of the date.

# # #

Freelance Associates

Contact: Eunice Moseley

Long Beach, CA 90807

Off: (562) 424-3836

E-mail: [email protected]

Previous articleLeBron Says ‘Thanks Haters!’ – ‘Space Jam 2’ is #1 at Box Office – Critics Lose | VIDEO
Next articleMichelle Corrales-Lewis: The Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Postponed to 2022
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO