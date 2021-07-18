*”The dumbest criminal of all” is how a Detroit businesswoman describes criminal, er, teenager who absconded with her Mercedes Benz. The woman spent 3 days tracking down the scofflaw and then physically went at him inside a hair salon/barbershop.

Bianca Chambers‘ white Mercedes that she drives and shares with her boyfriend was stolen earlier this week on Monday. Instead of waiting on the authorities to get around to finding the thief, she decided to take matters into her own hands and track the person.

“You’re the dumbest criminal of all,” Chambers said. “I’m the wrong one. Cops going to find you. You’re a thief — a thief.”

To start the process, on Monday, Chambers put an alert about the stolen car on Facebook and Instagram. Almost right away people responded saying they had seen the Mercedez-Benz near Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road.

“Eight Mile and Greenfield, I see him,” Chambers said. “I said, ‘Oh my God, this is my car.’”

She said the driver sped away.

On Tuesday, the car was seen again, this time parked near Taste of Honey Boutique on Greenfield Road. Wait! That’s the business Chambers owns. Two people were sitting inside the car, officials said. (The nerve!)

Chambers reported the stolen car to police.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Damon Dash Must Pay $300K After Attorney Comes After Him in Court … Yet Again | VIDEO

Then, on Wednesday, the car was spotted outside a hair salon. The teenager/thief was inside the business, and Chambers went straight at him

“Excuse me, you got that Benz out there?” she asked in a recording of the confrontation. “Yes you do.”

Unfortunately, the physical altercation is difficult to follow in the video, but Chambers can be heard accusing the teenager of taking the car.

“I feel like he needed an old-fashioned ass whooping because you’re going to stop stealing people’s cars,” Chambers said.

She said before she went inside the business to confront the teen, she slashed all four tires on the Mercedez-Benz to make sure nobody could drive it away.

“I need to slash all four,” she said. “I didn’t want you to think that you were about to get anywhere far. Today was just the last straw. I just was not — I refuse to let this man joyride another day in my car. You will never steal from me again.”

Here’s more via ClickOnDetroit:

Chambers said she continued to investigate afterward to find out more about the teenager. She said she found an article on ClickOnDetroit about him stealing a different car in Northville.

Chambers admitted she put hands on the teenager during their altercation. Police were called, but the person they’re holding said he doesn’t want to press charges against her for the physical confrontation, according to authorities.

That person is being held on the accusation of receiving stolen property, police said.