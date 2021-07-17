LeBron Says ‘Thanks Haters!’ – ‘Space Jam 2’ is #1 at Box Office – Critics Lose | VIDEO

*There doesn’t seem to be an explanation. The haters just knew that “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was gonna bomb at the box office. Unfortunately for them, the Warner Bros. film has turned box office predictions on their head.

“Space Jam 2” has blown past projections and Marvel’s “Black Widow” to easily take the No. 1 spot at the box office with $13 million grossed from 3,965 screens on Friday and an estimated $32 million opening weekend.

Before it debuted, the LeBron James starrer had been expected to open to around $20 million. That would’ve been waaaay behind “Black Widow” at the box office and definitely behind the $27.5 million that the original “Space Jam,” starring Michael Jordan, brought in back in 1996.

It seems millennials nostalgic for “Space Jam” had something to say about that. TheWrap noted that while families played a key role with 32% of the audience in CinemaScore polls being under the age of 18, on the other hand, 40% were in the 18-35 demographic.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Cast Dish On New Season | Watch

The critics hated it, but obviously PAYING audiences wanted to support it. Rotten Tomatoes scores showed 31% for the critics and 83% for audiences, while CinemaScore audience polls yielded an A-.

“With ‘Space Jam 2’ peeling off millennials, “Black Widow” took a 69% drop from its $80 million launch last weekend, earning $8 million on its second Friday. That’s an 80% drop from the film’s $39.5 million opening Friday total, steeper than the 72% Friday-to-Friday drop taken by “F9” earlier this month,” wrote TheWrap.

It appears that LeBron is enjoying the success of his “Space Jam 2.” In a recent Tweet, he highlighted an article about the film, while stating “Hi Haters!”

In other box office news, the Sony horror film “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” earned $3.8 million on Friday from 2,815 locations and is expected to meet studio projections with an estimated $8.6 million opening.

Universal Pictures’ “F9” and “The Boss Baby: Family Business” complete the top 5 with “F9” taking an estimated $6.7 million in its fourth weekend and “Boss Baby” taking an estimated $4.4 million in its third weekend. “F9” has now joined “A Quiet Place — Part II” as the second post-pandemic release to gross $150 million in North America.