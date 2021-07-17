*Would you just look at her! A pretty and pouty faced Aoki Lee, 18, appears all grown-up following in mom Kimora Lee Simmons’ footsteps. Down the runway she goes sporting a smooth baby-hair style reminiscent of the 1930s beauty icon Betty Boop. And just like Betty Boop Aoki’s not smiling but her look says everything and there’s a story she helps to tell.

This story, Aoki’s runway debut, staged at the Madam C.J. Walker estate in Irvington, NY., is an historical one and a salute from Pyer Moss’ Paris Couture Fashion Week last Saturday featuring 35-year-old Haitian American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond’s collection.

The fashion pieces pay homage to everyday American items traced back to Black inventors whose contributions were patented or co-opted by others and erased from history. Creations like refrigerators, peanut butter and Aoki Lee rocked a cool checkerboard suit that had chess pieces affixed.

“Watching Aoki Lee walk for Pyer Moss was a full circle moment for this mama,” Kimora Lee Simmons told Page Six Style. “I’m so proud of her confidence on the runway, and this show especially feels so aligned with who she is as a person.”

EURweb is proud of her too and her mom Kimora Lee Simmons also said:

“Aoki is a passionate activist, and as a young woman of color, the messaging of Black creation that Pyer Moss blessed us with made it such a perfect match for her runway debut. She’s balancing being a student at Harvard and building her modeling career all at the same time — proud is an understatement!”

It was a meaningful spectacle that Fast Company reports was often hilarious but the event strategically conveyed a story of Black Trauma (through the ages) while still proving a haute worthy couture show. In fact, Jean-Raymond made history himself last May as the first Black American designer whose work has been designated Haute couture.