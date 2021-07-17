*So this is like a cryptic health warning from someone we knew and liked; the long ago deceased actor and martial artist Steve James who was known for saying stuff like “I’m gonna get you sucka.” And unfortunately, that’s just what Pancreatic cancer did. It took him out surprisingly.

Reminds us of how (on the 1970s “Sanford and Son” comedian Redd Foxx who played) Fred G. Sanford used to always hold his heart and say: “This is the big one. You hear that Elizabeth, I’m coming to join you.” Foxx later died (however poetically) of a heart attack.

But Steve James died at only 41-years-old, back in 1993, just a few years after the (1988) spoof comedy film “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka“ and spin-off (1990) television film Hammer, Slammer & Slade.

Here’s the point: Foxx died of a heart attack and doctors say Steve James died of cancer and so the take home is: No one’s invincible, heed this, take mind and take care…

Reports say, because Steve James still looked amazing, there was some suspicion about the ‘sucka’ (type of cancer) he never had a chance to ‘get’ like the sucka’s in his films and doctors said it caused his untimely death, but a family member said he probably never had cancer in the first place…

So, when I love Old School Music peeked in on Steve James’ family members including an Israeli born daughter, Debbi James (who manages the Facebook page: My Dad Steve James) and his (unrelated to Debbi) widow Christine Pan James, they took an opportunity to remind mature consumers to heed a lesson from the dead and use diligence protecting their health.

“In hindsight, I wish that we had opted for surgery first. The doctor that diagnosed him didn’t know what kind of cancer he supposedly had & gave him chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer that Steve may not have had,” Christine Pan James said.

“Steve was so healthy otherwise. The chemo may have killed him. Anyone who is diagnosed with cancer & chemotherapy … should get 2nd, 3rd & even 4th consults before agreeing to the chemo & [they should] really check out the doctors’ credentials, she said.”

EURweb concurs and advises readers to check with their doctor(s) regularly (no matter how great they look and feel). Plus, stay personally accountable to your own good health and weigh the options.