Wiz Khalifa Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Ny MaGee
*Wiz Khalifa has informed fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Pittsburg rapper took to social media to share his diagnosis and that he will be self-isolating until he’s clear.

“Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while,” he wrote.

The hip-hop star just kicked off his The Decent Exposure Tour that is supposed to roll out through the fall. Several dates are expected to be canceled amid his COVID quarantine. 

“While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project,” Wiz said. 

Per AceShowbiz, following Wiz’s announcement, people urged him to get the vaccine, as his vaccination status is unclear.

“Your lucky if you have no symptoms. Get vaxxed afterwards it will give you that much more protection against it in the future,” one person advised him. Another implored, “Get your shot folks please!”

Some others assumed that Wiz is anti-vax.

“People rather get the virus than the vaccine crazy smh,” a person accused. Another wondered, “And did you vaccinate yourself from this totally preventable virus????”

Some users recalled when the rapper mocked those wearing masks, with one commenter writing, “we were staying away when we saw you mocking people with masks…dont worry we’re still gonna stay way …”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

