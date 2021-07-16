*Today Joyce Beatty, the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and Representative for Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District, called into SiriusXM Urban View’s The Joe Madison Show to describe how she was arrested while demanding action on voting rights at the U.S. Capitol.

Congresswoman and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty told Joe Madison: “This was in the same spirit that Fannie Lou Hamer and John Lewis and others marched, sang, protested, and what happened? They got America’s attention. More people started joining them…This is the same thing that has happened to Martin Luther King and all of those, because it’s about voting rights. And voting rights is our power.”

Check out the audio below along with full interview. Courtesy of SiriusXM Urban View’s The Joe Madison Show.

“Standing With The People…Not Taking This Journey Alone”: Congresswoman Joyce Beatty On Demanding Voting Rights