Rep. Joyce Beatty Talks Arrest US Capitol Arrest: ‘Same Thing Happened to Martin Luther King’ | Listen

Joyce Beatty - DOH-arrest-protest-July15-2021- Getty
Rep Joyce Beatty being arrested (on 07-15-21) after demonstrating in US Capitol against GOP voting changes / Getty

*Today Joyce Beatty, the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and Representative for Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District, called into SiriusXM Urban View’s The Joe Madison Show to describe how she was arrested while demanding action on voting rights at the U.S. Capitol.

Congresswoman and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty told Joe Madison: “This was in the same spirit that Fannie Lou Hamer and John Lewis and others marched, sang, protested, and what happened? They got America’s attention. More people started joining them…This is the same thing that has happened to Martin Luther King and all of those, because it’s about voting rights. And voting rights is our power.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mercy! Some South Africans Consider CANNIBALISM Because of Food Shortages Due to Riots/Looting | VIDEO

Check out the audio below along with full interview.  Courtesy of SiriusXM Urban View’s The Joe Madison Show.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty On Her Arrest: “The Same Thing That Has Happened To Martin Luther King”

“Standing With The People…Not Taking This Journey Alone”: Congresswoman Joyce Beatty On Demanding Voting Rights

