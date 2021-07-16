‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Cast Dish On New Season | Watch



“Power” creator Courtney A. Kemp is taking the “Power” franchise to another level. She likes to refer to the show as the power universe, similar to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) – where you have break out stories about the most popular characters. Fans were introduced to the extension of “Power” with “Power Book II: Ghost.” The next story line is about to hit your TV screens, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” tells the back story of the chaotic and ruthless character Kanan, previously played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in “Power.”

Fans will get a look into Kanan’s past and a better understanding of his character. The story takes place during Kanan’s teenage years, and viewers will be introduced to more than just his past. With a new show comes new characters and new characters bring new drama!



Kanan grew up on the south side of Jamaica, Queens and was born into a drug dealing lifestyle. His mother, played by Patina Miller, is a drug queen pin who’s running the “family business” with her brothers, Marvin, played by London Brown (“Ballers”), and Lou-Lou, played by Malcolm A. Mays (“Snowfall”). The story centers around Kanan but the drama stems from everything that happens between his family and rival drug dealers.

We talked to Hailey Kilgore, Brown and Mays about the family dynamic of the show. “The family is everything in this show. It’s the reason the show exists, it’s the reason you’re going to fall in love with the show. It’s the reason conflicts arise,” said Mays.

What can fans expect with this installment of “Power?”

“They can expect a great story about loyalty, family and even with ups and downs it’s still grounded in solid family values,” said Brown.

We’ve seen how disloyal families can be in the previous “Power” shows – maybe viewers will see a family that sticks together through all the problems that come their way.

​“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” premieres July 18, 2021 at 8pm PT/ET on Starz.