Popeyes Adding New Chicken Nuggets to Menus in U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico

*Popeyes has announced that they are adding chicken nuggets to its menus in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico starting on July 27th.

Per press release:

Popeyes®’ took the quality and flavors of its famous Chicken Sandwich and made it into poppable pieces. Popeyes® looks to reset guests’ standards with these Chicken Nuggets, as they are freshly prepared in restaurant every day, seasoned to perfection, hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk, and fried up fresh to deliver a classically flavorful crispy and juicy bite with every piece.

Popeyes® uses a special flour and batter system to provide the perfect crispy texture which guests have come to love and expect from its flagship fried chicken. The white meat chicken breast Nuggets will be available in a classic flavor and can meet a wide range of taste preferences by being paired with our signature sauces like Bayou Buffalo™, BoldBQ™, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Mardi Gras Mustard™, and Sweet Heat®.

The release continues… The new Nuggets will be available for purchase in-store, on our website or through the Popeyes App, with options ranging from 4 piece to 36 piece orders starting on July 27th. Customers can also purchase the 48 piece option, available exclusively online at Popeyes.com and on the Popeyes® App.

“Just like our game changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before. We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes® chicken with our new Nuggets. We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this.” said Sami Siddiqui, President, Popeyes® Americas.

“We have invested the time to perfect a product that leverages our classic techniques and Louisiana flavors that will change how people think about and experience Chicken Nuggets. We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets.” said Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Popeyes®. “Now we can offer this famous recipe in pieces with the launch of Popeyes® Nuggets.”

