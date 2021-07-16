Friday, July 16, 2021
Octavia Butler’s Classic ‘Kindred’ Headed to FX Under ‘Zola’ Helmer Janicza Bravo (Video)

Octavia Butler and her sci-fi novel “Kindred”

*Octavia E. Butler’s classic sci-fi novel “Kindred” is about to become a series at FX, with “Zola” helmer Janicza Bravo as director and an executive producer, and newcomer Mallori Johnson in the lead role of Dana, a young woman who finds herself pulled back and forth in time.

Playwright and “Watchmen” veteran Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is adapting the book.

Janicza-Bravo-and-Mallori-Johnson-Split-H-2021
Janicza Bravo and Mallori Johnson

Kindred follows Dana, an aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and moved to Los Angeles to claim a future that for once feels all her own. Before she can get settled into her new home, however, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a 19th century plantation with which she and her family are most surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through her past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

Watch a summary and panel discussion on “Kindred” below:

