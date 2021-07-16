Friday, July 16, 2021
Normani Salutes Aaliyah in Steamy Video for ‘Wild Side’ Feat. Cardi B (Watch)

WildSide_MV_1280
Normani and Cardi B. – “Wild Side”

*Normani today (July 16) dropped her new single “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B, and an accompanying music video that pays tribute to Aaliyah’s choreography in the late singer’s video for “Are You That Somebody” to go along with the sample used in “Wild Side.”

The reunion follows up Normani’s appearance about a year ago in the music video for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “WAP.”

“I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best.

“I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful,” the singer added.

Watch the video for Normani’s “Wild Side” feat. Cardi B below:

