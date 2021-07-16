Friday, July 16, 2021
MTV Revives ‘Cribs’ Series 20 Years Later

By Ny MaGee
*MTV is bringing back “Cribs” after more than 20 years since its debut. 

MTV announced the revival of the series on Wednesday. Back in the day, the show was accused of renting lavish homes and hiring celebrities to pretend they live in the homes, offering fans a glimpse of their baller life. 

It remains to be seen how authentic the revival show will be. The new series will follow the same format as the original, viewers will get a full tour of celebrity homes. Check out some highlights from the past show via the clip below.

Here’s more from New York Post:

The upcoming season already has an exciting lineup: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, TJ Lavin and others.

“’Cribs’ didn’t simply introduce the celeb-reality genre; it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said MTV’s president of content and chief creative officer, Nina L. Diaz. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.” 

Some of the celebrities featured in the past include Mariah Carey, Simon Cowell, 50 Cent, Hugh Hefner, Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk, to name a few.

“Each intimate 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more legendary moments like never before,” a statement from the network read.

“Cribs” Season 20 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

Meanwhile, you can watch past seasons of “Cribs” on Paramount+.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

