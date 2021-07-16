Friday, July 16, 2021
Man Tased at NYC Subway Station Taunted Officers, Cops Say – Critics Claim Brutality | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
David Crowell (screenshot)
David Crowell (screenshot)

*According to the #NYPD, on July 6 at the 116th Street station in #Harlem, bystanders captured the moment when police tased a black man on the subway for allowing another rider into the station for free.

The man was identified as 29-year-old #DavidCrowell.

Police say that Crowell got into an altercation with authorities after opening an emergency gate to let another rider inside the station without paying.

While the individual Crowell let into the station went on to pay for his ride when confronted by officials, Crowell got into a heated dispute with the police.

According to Insider, the New York County Defender Services disputed NYPD’s story, claiming that Crowell had paid the other riders fare.

Several police officers are seen surrounding Crowell on the train in the video as a female officer tries to arrest him.

Shortly after, a male officer is seen pulling out his taser and stuns Crowell, as bystanders are heard screaming while he fell to the subway floor.

On Wednesday, the NYPD published bodycam footage of the encounter with Crowell that led to his arrest shortly after the video went viral…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mercy! Some South Africans Consider CANNIBALISM Because of Food Shortages Due to Riots/Looting | VIDEO

 

