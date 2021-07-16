Friday, July 16, 2021
Malina Moye Announces Signature Guitar Strings With Dean Markley USA

By Fisher Jack
Malina Moye - Dean-Markley_packaging*Guitar sensation Malina Moye has been added to the prestigious Dean Markley Artist Series guitar strings roster. A long-time user of Dean Markley Strings, Moye swears by them.

“I love the strings and have been using them for years. They retain tone, don’t break, and just last. The top end is bendable and has great sustain, while the bottom packs a punch.”

Malina’s signature line is the (9-42) gauge Blue Steel Electric Guitar Set. The strings are Cryogenically treated strings to enhance tone and are Made of 8% nickel-plated steel outer wrap on tinned Mandolin wire hex-core, that creates a longer lasting durable string.

Chart topping recording artist Malina Moye has made history as a guitarist, reached number one on Billboard, and continues to break boundaries with every album. Additional Dean Markely  USA Artist Roster signature artists are Orianthi, DJ Ashba (Sixx:Am, Guns & Roses) and Lita Ford to name a few.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Please Take Shelter Immediately’: City Girls Drop Missy Elliot-Directed Video for ‘Twerkulator’ (Watch)

The new Malina Moye line became available on July 4th and was part of the Dean Markley Annual Star-Spangled Sales Spectacular Event. For more info visit Deanmarkley.com
source: Sara Winters

Fisher Jack

