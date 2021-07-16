Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNews
News

Keegan-Michael Key Unpacks ‘Schmigadoon!’ and Talks ‘True Love’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key and Dove Cameron in “Schmigadoon!” now streaming on Apple TV+.

*Today, Apple TV+ debuted its new musical series “Schmigadoon!,” starring Emmy Award-nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key.

The six-episode musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels launched July 16, with a new episode dropping weekly every Friday.

The comedy is “a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals” with Strong and Key playing a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical, per press release. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

READ MORE: Octavia Butler’s Classic ‘Kindred’ Headed to FX Under ‘Zola’ Helmer Janicza Bravo (Video)

 As reported by the New York Times, “Schmigadoon!” both mocks and embraces the glories of classic musicals like “Brigadoon,” “Oklahoma!” and “Carousel.”

The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada and Martin Short guest stars.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

We caught up with Keegan-Michael to dish about what fans of the musical genre can expect to see as the season unfolds, and with “love” being the heartbeat of the show, the actor tells us what true love means to him. Check out our conversation via the clip below.

Previous articleOctavia Butler’s Classic ‘Kindred’ Headed to FX Under ‘Zola’ Helmer Janicza Bravo (Video)
Next articleMan Tased at NYC Subway Station Taunted Officers, Cops Say – Critics Claim Brutality | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO