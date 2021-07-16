Keegan-Michael Key Unpacks ‘Schmigadoon!’ and Talks ‘True Love’ [EUR Exclusive]

*Today, Apple TV+ debuted its new musical series “Schmigadoon!,” starring Emmy Award-nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key.

The six-episode musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels launched July 16, with a new episode dropping weekly every Friday.

The comedy is “a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals” with Strong and Key playing a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical, per press release. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Grab a snack and settle in, the show is about to begin. #Schmigadoon premieres today, only on Apple TV+ https://t.co/QHrRv3Yz2h pic.twitter.com/9IM6iEx43h — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 16, 2021

As reported by the New York Times, “Schmigadoon!” both mocks and embraces the glories of classic musicals like “Brigadoon,” “Oklahoma!” and “Carousel.”

The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada and Martin Short guest stars.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

We caught up with Keegan-Michael to dish about what fans of the musical genre can expect to see as the season unfolds, and with “love” being the heartbeat of the show, the actor tells us what true love means to him. Check out our conversation via the clip below.