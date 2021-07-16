Idris Elba Calls Accusations He Lied About COVID Diagnosis ‘Soul-Destroying’

*At the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina were among the celebrities to claim they had been diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus.

Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, Elba admitted it was a “traumatic” time, saying “Facing my mortality, being diagnosed with Covid and not knowing what it was at the time – going through that was very sobering.”

Following his COVID confession, the actor was accused of being paid to lie about having the virus. Elba called the criticism “soul-destroying.”

“The last year has been a travesty. We feel very lucky we came out with our health and our beating hearts but there was a real recovery process that was difficult… I’m really lucky though because I had my partner with me who was there for every second,” he added.

A week after his coronavirus diagnosis, Elba took to social media to update fans on his health.

In a video shared on Twitter, the “Luther” star said he and his wife are “both doing OK” following dual positive diagnoses for COVID-19.

PEOPLE reported at the time that the couple was “asymptomatic,” and Elba said, “I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

“We’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo,” he said in the clip. “We can’t get a flight back home.”

Adding, “We just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re OK, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

“It’s weird because I never sit still, Sabrina never sits still either and I think she’s finding it harder,” Elba added. “She’s getting cabin fever.”

As for how they were holding up in quarantine, “We’re both good mentally. Just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried or panicked. I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic. But thankfully I came through and you can too,” said Elba in April 2020.

He also praised “everyone who is helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses and health care people doing their thing. You lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated.”

Adding, “To everyone that’s going through some hard times financially, just bear up. It’s going to be a tough time for everyone, but keep your head up basically,” he said. “Hope you’re good. We’re going to fight this thing and everything’s going to be cool, man.”