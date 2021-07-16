Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeHealthCoronavirus
Coronavirus

Idris Elba Calls Accusations He Lied About COVID Diagnosis ‘Soul-Destroying’

By Ny MaGee
0

idris-and-wife-sabrina

*At the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina were among the celebrities to claim they had been diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus. 

Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, Elba admitted it was a “traumatic” time, saying “Facing my mortality, being diagnosed with Covid and not knowing what it was at the time – going through that was very sobering.”

Following his COVID confession, the actor was accused of being paid to lie about having the virus. Elba called the criticism “soul-destroying.”

“The last year has been a travesty. We feel very lucky we came out with our health and our beating hearts but there was a real recovery process that was difficult… I’m really lucky though because I had my partner with me who was there for every second,” he added. 

A week after his coronavirus diagnosis, Elba took to social media to update fans on his health.

In a video shared on Twitter, the “Luther” star said he and his wife are “both doing OK” following dual positive diagnoses for COVID-19. 

READ MORE: Idris Elba Admits He Has ‘Massive Anger Tantrums’ While Sparring with Wife Sabrina Dhowre

PEOPLE reported at the time that the couple was “asymptomatic,” and Elba said, “I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

“We’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo,” he said in the clip.  “We can’t get a flight back home.”

Adding, “We just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re OK, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

“It’s weird because I never sit still, Sabrina never sits still either and I think she’s finding it harder,” Elba added. “She’s getting cabin fever.”

As for how they were holding up in quarantine,  “We’re both good mentally. Just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried or panicked. I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic. But thankfully I came through and you can too,” said Elba in April 2020.

He also praised “everyone who is helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses and health care people doing their thing. You lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated.”

Adding, “To everyone that’s going through some hard times financially, just bear up. It’s going to be a tough time for everyone, but keep your head up basically,” he said. “Hope you’re good. We’re going to fight this thing and everything’s going to be cool, man.”

Previous articleL.A. County Will Again Require Wearing of Masks Indoors Starting Saturday / VIDEO
Next articlePopeyes Adding New Chicken Nuggets to Menus in U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO