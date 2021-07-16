Grammy Award Winning Artist Jody Watley in Concert at Morongo Casino August 19

*CABAZON, CA – Grammy Award winning artist Jody Watley will be in concert at Morongo Casino, 49500 Seminole Drive in Cabazon, CA on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The much-anticipated concert is presented by 94.7 The Wave.

As one of the architects of 21st century pop, from her groundbreaking marriage of rap & R&B (1987’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim) to her vision-forward marriage of high fashion, street fashion and music in the ’80s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genres, Jody Watley forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook.

As a solo artist, she has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles. Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

