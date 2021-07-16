Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Black Ohio Woman Running for GOP Congressional Seat: ‘Stop Judging Every White Person as a Villain’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Ruth Edmonds
Tucker Carlson cheesin’ with Ohio GOP congressional candidate Ruth Edmonds on his Fox News program “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (July 15, 2021)

*Fox News’ Tucker Carlson giddily heralded Ohio GOP congressional candidate Ruth Edmonds on his show Thursday, because her narrative on America’s racism matches those of his and other conservatives … that people of color who point out racism and racial discrimination are less about exposing truths and fighting for equal rights, and more about “excuses” and playing the victim.

“Caucasians are not villains and they’re not oppressors and brown-skinned people are not victims and we’re not oppressed,” said Edmonds, who is running for Ohio’s 15th district. The former president of the NAACP’s Columbus chapter also said in her political ad that it’s time to “stop judging every White person as a villain,” adding that Americans must come together as “one nation under God” once again – as if that’s something POC can alone control.

Edmonds said she realized her values aligned with the GOP platform after embracing the power of perseverance and hard work handed down from her grandmother, who raised her from birth in Baltimore, Maryland. “She taught me the principles and values and ethics of hard work and perseverance and faith in God and taking advantage of opportunities when they come and not allowing barriers to be excuses,” she told Tucker. “So, yes, I can say that brown-skinned people are not victims because we’re not.”

Edmonds described the left’s “attack” on America’s founding as “terrible” and encouraged people to speak out against it. “We have to defend this great nation.”

Watch below … on an empty stomach:

Previous articleNormani Salutes Aaliyah in Steamy Video for ‘Wild Side’ Feat. Cardi B (Watch)
Next articleBLM Catches Heat After Calling on US Government to Lift Economic Embargo Against Cuba
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO