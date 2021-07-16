Bill Cosby’s Famous Friends Turned Their Backs On Him Amid Sexual Assualt Scandal

*Andrew Wyatt, Bill Cosby’s spokesman, is speaking out about how Cosby’s former friends, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Andrew Young and others, took his money then abandoned him amid his legal woes.

Wyatt shared the details in an interview with Shelley Wynter that aired on WSB Radio’s “Word On the Street” on July 13.

Here’s more from SandraRose.com:

Wyatt said Cosby and his wife Camille gave Jesse Jackson $1 million when he ran for president of the United States in 1984. Wyatt said the Cosbys paid all of Jackson’s bills, paid off his home in Chicago (that he still lives in), purchased another home for him and Mrs. Jackson in Washington, D.C. (that they still own), loaned Jackson his private jet, and other perks. Yet, when Cosby turned to Jackson for help during his time of need, Jackson turned his back on him.

And Cosby gave $50,000 to the family of Tawana Brawley when Rev. Al Sharpton called Cosby for help. Wyatt said when Cosby reached out to Sharpton during his trial, Sharpton told him he would call him right back and then never called.

Late last month, Cosby was released from prison after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court vacated his sexual assault conviction, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to reports, the court agreed to review two aspects of Cosby’s case. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers. The other examined Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged.

Cosby had been hoping the state Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December, would reverse his conviction in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby’s lawyers say the trial was flawed because five other accusers were allowed to testify to support the sexual assault complaint filed by a former Temple University basketball team manager.

They also say the judge should not have let the jury hear Cosby’s damaging testimony from accuser Andrea Constand’s related civil suit.

Listen to the audio of Wyatt’s interview here.