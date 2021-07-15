Thursday, July 15, 2021
Video: ‘Good Times,’ ‘Diff’rent Strokes’, ‘Jeffersons’, ‘Sanford & Son’ Headed to Amazon Prime Video

Lear-Collection-2-1
Norman Lear collection of shows coming to Amazon Prime

*Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, have inked a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television that will add classic television shows from legendary producer Norman Lear, reports Deadline.

The series, including “All in the Family,” “Good Times,” “Maude,” “One Day at a Time,” “227,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford” and “Sanford & Son,” represent the largest collection of Lear shows and the highest number of episodes ever available to stream at one time, according to the companies. Some of the series will be available on SVOD platform Prime Video, the others on ad-supported IMDb TV. There will be no overlap as the two platforms do not share programming, with Amazon making the decision about which shows goes where.

“227” and “Diff’rent Strokes” will launch on Prime Video tomorrow, July 15. “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford & Son,” and “Sanford” will launch on the SVOD service later in 2021. “All in the Family,” “Good Times,” “Maude,” and “”One Day at a Time” will also launch July 15 but on IMDb TV.

“Norman Lear is a national treasure and his impact on television and popular culture is immeasurable,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are so honored to bring his classic television series to Prime Video and IMDb TV so new audiences and a new generation can laugh, enjoy and be inspired, like so many of us have been throughout the years.”

The latest agreement, which comes as an early birthday present for Lear who turns 99 on July 27, stems from the first-look deal his Act III Productions has with Sony Pictures Television.

Watch highlights of the new additions to Prime Video below:

