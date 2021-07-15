Thursday, July 15, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Safaree Samuels Claims Wife (Erica Mena) Trashed His Car – He Wants $50K for Property Damage

By Fisher Jack
0

Erica-Mena_-Safaree-Samuels
Safaree and Erica Mena

*Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are currently tied up in a bitter divorce and according to an updated report, it looks like things are getting worse!

TMZ reports that Safaree recently filed docs asking the judge to hold his estranged wife in contempt for violating their domestic relations standing order which prohibits them from harassing each other or destroying each other’s property during the divorce. However, in the docs obtained by the news site, Safaree says Erica destroyed some of his stuff on May 23, just 2 days after she filed for divorce.

The entertainer alleges she bleached his custom sneakers by pouring bleach on them and then allegedly cut the laces off too! This was reportedly worth $30K in damages. Now, in addition to that, Safaree claims Erica also destroyed 2 motorcycles and a four-wheeler motorbike by pouring paint all over the motorcycles, and into the exhaust pipes and gas tanks of all the vehicles. Safaree reportedly adds that their home security cameras captured all of the mayhem and he’s more than happy to turn that footage over to the court. Mena who is usually vocal on social media has not yet responded to these latest claims.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rihanna is Renting Out Her Beverly Hills Mansion for $80,000 a Month

Previous articleNivea Says Lil Wayne Convinced Her to Quit Music Industry [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO