Marla Gibbs Finally to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame [VIDEO]

*Actress Marla Gibbs is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gibbs, 90, is best known for her role of Florence Johnston the maid in “207” and on the 1970s sitcom “The Jeffersons.” Gibbs announced on Instagram that she would be receiving the star on July 20. Check out the post below.

In her IG announcement, Gibbs wrote “I truly appreciate all of your support and love. I do feel celebrated and I’m receiving a star on the Hollywood walk of fame thanks to you.⭐️🎥 July 20th at 11:30am. Special thank you to Hollywood Chamber of commerce, @iamreginaking for working closely with my family to see this through and to the donors that contributed to this great gift. #honored #grateful #marlagibbs #hollywoodwalkoffame #bettywhiteismygirl”

Per the press release, “The star will be dedicated in the category of Television at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Marla is one of the world’s most beloved and talented actresses known around the world. Her feistiness and tenacity for her work are legendary and we are proud to welcome her to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in the announcement.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actress. I always loved movies, I kinda lived in the movies. I remember seeing Joan Crawford in ‘Possessed’ and at the end of the movie I couldn’t get on the bus, I had to walk home. I was still in character. Acting has always been a very rewarding experience for me,” Gibbs said.

In a video message shared with fans, Gibbs said, “Hello, Marla Gibbs here. I understand you were asked why didn’t you celebrate me the way you celebrate Betty White? Well, guess what? You do celebrate me and you love me and you support me. And that’s why I am getting a star on Hollywood Boulevard, child, on July 20 at 11:30 a.m. Yes, because of you,” the Hollywood icon explained in the Instagram clip. You can watch her message via the IG embed above – SWIPE to see the video.