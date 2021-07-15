Thursday, July 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Marla Gibbs Finally to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

marla gibbs - reel1

*Actress Marla Gibbs is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gibbs, 90, is best known for her role of Florence Johnston the maid in “207” and on the 1970s sitcom “The Jeffersons.” Gibbs announced on Instagram that she would be receiving the star on July 20. Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022: Michael B. Jordan, Nipsey Hussle, Ashanti and MORE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marla Gibbs (@marlagibbs4real)

In her IG announcement, Gibbs wrote “I truly appreciate all of your support and love. I do feel celebrated and I’m receiving a star on the Hollywood walk of fame thanks to you.⭐️🎥 July 20th at 11:30am. Special thank you to Hollywood Chamber of commerce, @iamreginaking for working closely with my family to see this through and to the donors that contributed to this great gift. #honored #grateful #marlagibbs #hollywoodwalkoffame #bettywhiteismygirl

Per the press release, “The star will be dedicated in the category of Television at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Marla is one of the world’s most beloved and talented actresses known around the world. Her feistiness and tenacity for her work are legendary and we are proud to welcome her to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in the announcement.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actress. I always loved movies, I kinda lived in the movies. I remember seeing Joan Crawford in ‘Possessed’ and at the end of the movie I couldn’t get on the bus, I had to walk home. I was still in character. Acting has always been a very rewarding experience for me,” Gibbs said.

In a video message shared with fans, Gibbs said, “Hello, Marla Gibbs here. I understand you were asked why didn’t you celebrate me the way you celebrate Betty White? Well, guess what? You do celebrate me and you love me and you support me. And that’s why I am getting a star on Hollywood Boulevard, child, on July 20 at 11:30 a.m. Yes, because of you,” the Hollywood icon explained in the Instagram clip. You can watch her message via the IG embed above – SWIPE to see the video.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Faking Love for TV
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO