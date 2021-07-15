Larry Elder: Controversial Radio Host Going Against Newsom in California Recall Election / VIDEO

*(Via LA Focus) – His last column began like this: Question my sanity, but I’m considering running in this election to recall California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Well, it seems controversial talk radio host Larry Elder didn’t have to think too long. This week, he announced his decision to enter the state’s September 14 recall election.

Entry into the race for Elder—dubbed the “Sage from South Central”—did not come without a measure of reluctance, before giving way to an encouraging group of supporters that included fellow conservative radio host, Dennis Prager and concern that several critical issues were spiraling out of control.

“My top issues are rising crime, the rising cost of housing; homelessness; Gavin Newsom’s dictatorial and anti-science coronavirus lockdown; and the poor quality of many urban public schools, K through 12,” Elder told L.A. Focus.

“Nearly 75% of black kids in California cannot read at the state level of proficiency. This is outrageous,” Elder continued “A sound high school education is the first step towards the middle class and beyond. Urban parents, black and brown, want choice in public education. But the teachers union, supposedly there for the children, adamantly opposes school choice.”

