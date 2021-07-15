Thursday, July 15, 2021
Judge Dismisses Blogger Tasha K’s Lawsuit Against Cardi B, Failed to Prove Claims of Assault

By Ny MaGee
cardi b, tasha k

*A judge has dismissed blogger Latasha K’s complaint against rapper Cardi B, ruling that she failed to provide evidence for any of her claims of threats, emotional distress, and assault. 

Per TMZ, “Instead, [Latasha] has only made allegations that others who may be associated with [Cardi] made these threats,” the judge ruled, “… and has failed to demonstrate here that the threats … were directed by [Cardi].”

The legal battle began last year when Taska K claimed Cardi lied about her on social media, which led to death threats from her fans.

According to the court documents, Latasha K hit the Bronx rapper with a $1million lawsuit in federal court, and it came months after Cardi sued the popular blogger for defamation.

CardiBMusicMidtownDay1729NprJhcNil-1

We previously reported that Cardi filed a slander lawsuit against vloggers Latasha K and Starmarie Ebony Jones for claiming in a slew of YouTube videos that the artist is a drug-abusing prostitute with herpes.

Cardi called out Latasha for the comments in late 2018 and warned that she was going to sue her: “I’m gonna sue you for defamation of character because I let that b***h play and talk shit about me, but when you talk shit about my daughter …” she said on Instagram Live. “B***h you a whole f**king weirdo. A b**h that’s 40 years old and pregnant too, and then all you can do is talk s**t about me, ho. F**k outta here.”

Cardi ultimately filed a lawsuit against Latasha in March 2019. Latasha fired back weeks later, claiming Cardi’s comments put her life in danger.

Per TMZ, although the countersuit was dismissed, “Cardi still intends to take her defamation suit against Latasha to trial,” the outlet writes. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

