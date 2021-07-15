Baltimore Police Officer Charged in Killing of Teen Stepson [VIDEO]

*Baltimore City Police officer Eric Banks Jr. has been charged for the killing of his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones.

His arrest comes after the medical examiner’s finding the death was a homicide by asphyxiation, CBS reports.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking, traumatic and horrific case. Our hearts ache for his grieving mother and his siblings,” Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said.

Check out the video report below.

Baltimore Officer Eric Banks’ attorney said “there was a panic” after his stepson died at his home…and after police came, he tried to get them to leave. He says the officer planned to kill himself. Police say it was murder and Banks was intentionally “deceptive” @wjz pic.twitter.com/Owa3324dHk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 14, 2021

Jones’ body was discovered earlier this month by police in an attic crawlspace at Banks’ townhome in Curtis Bay. Investigators said he tried to cover up the heinous crime.

“I can say with confidence that he was very deceptive,” Awad said of Banks.

CBS Baltimore writes, “Charging documents obtained by WJZ revealed that Dasan had injuries to his neck, face and mouth. Police found his wet, bloody clothes smelling of bleach in a dresser drawer. According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer and tried to reach for the officer’s gun.”

“During this altercation with police, Mr. Banks said, and I quote, “My life is over. Choke me. Choke me. Choke me,“ said Justin Mulcahy, Anne Arundel County police spokesman.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren tweeted, Baltimore Officer Eric Banks’ attorney said “there was a panic” after his stepson died at his home…and after police came, he tried to get them to leave. He says the officer planned to kill himself. Police say it was murder and Banks was intentionally “deceptive”.

Banks plans to plead not guilty to the charges, according to his attorney.

“My client adamantly denies being involved in the death of DJ,“ said defense attorney Warren Brown.

“Circumstantially, we understand how the state’s attorney’s office can charge a homicide here. The issue is what gave rise to this asphyxiation — whether it was suicide or homicide,” Brown said. “The young man and my client had spoken both in the past about suicide. In fact, when my client was arrested, he was attempting a suicide by cop hoping that he was going to get shot.”