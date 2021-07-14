Wednesday, July 14, 2021
‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Has Epic Meltdown After Trying to Attack a Black Woman [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*A white woman had an epic meltdown inside a Victoria’s Secret location in New Jersey after she tried to attack a Black female shopper who filmed the confrontation. 

Here’s more from Complex:

Ijeoma Ukenta was shopping when a woman who has since been identified in multiple reports as Abigail Elphick allegedly attempted to strike her. In fact, in the first clip that has since gone viral on Twitter, this particular Karen is seen striking at the camera before immediately shifting her behavior.

From there, Elphick drops to the floor and has a temper tantrum once she realizes she’s being filmed. Watch the moment below.

READ MORE: Will You Accept This Apology?: Black ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Express Colorism in Past Tweets

Elsewhere in the footage, Elphick is seen chasing Ukenta around the store. It’s yet another case of a white woman weaponizing her whiteness in an effort to garner sympathy. 

Security ultimately arrives and Ukenta laters shares an update about the resulting police report.

“I have the police report which is somewhat true but really, really long,” she said in a video posted Monday. “I’m happy I did record. … And mind you, they took her statement first because she called the police and she completely lied.”

According to the report, Elphick told police that being recorded caused a panic attack.

Ukenta has filed a complaint against the two responding officers, as well as mall security. She also started a GoFundMe asking donors to help her “defend myself against Karen.” The campaign page states:

I am a Black Muslimah Nigerian AM and I was treated like it was 1920 in Short Hills Mall. I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and and nothing was done by security nor the police. I’m looking to hire me an excellent attorney who can help me bring light to this wrong. All videos and updates on the situation are on my YouTube channel: Mama Africa Muslimah. I was kicked off a tiktok for posting what happened to me and they let someone else post and get millions and millions of views however they deleted 2 of my accounts of my accounts. One that I have for my Garden which was my original account and another 1 that I created after they deleted my main account. I have been wronged Abigail Elphick (Karen in my videos,) Short Hills Mall security, Millburn Police Department, and most of all humanity. Please help me!

At the time of this writing, she has raised nearly $80,000 in donations.
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

