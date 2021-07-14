‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Has Epic Meltdown After Trying to Attack a Black Woman [WATCH]

*A white woman had an epic meltdown inside a Victoria’s Secret location in New Jersey after she tried to attack a Black female shopper who filmed the confrontation.

Here’s more from Complex:

Ijeoma Ukenta was shopping when a woman who has since been identified in multiple reports as Abigail Elphick allegedly attempted to strike her. In fact, in the first clip that has since gone viral on Twitter, this particular Karen is seen striking at the camera before immediately shifting her behavior.

From there, Elphick drops to the floor and has a temper tantrum once she realizes she’s being filmed. Watch the moment below.

Elsewhere in the footage, Elphick is seen chasing Ukenta around the store. It’s yet another case of a white woman weaponizing her whiteness in an effort to garner sympathy.

Security ultimately arrives and Ukenta laters shares an update about the resulting police report.

“I have the police report which is somewhat true but really, really long,” she said in a video posted Monday. “I’m happy I did record. … And mind you, they took her statement first because she called the police and she completely lied.”

According to the report, Elphick told police that being recorded caused a panic attack.

Ukenta has filed a complaint against the two responding officers, as well as mall security. She also started a GoFundMe asking donors to help her “defend myself against Karen.” The campaign page states: