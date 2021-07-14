Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Sha’Carri Richardson Offered $250K Deal with Dr. Dabber Vape Co. – Should She Accept it?

Sha'Carri Richardson - Gettyeam Trials - Day 2
EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 19: Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the Women’s 100 Meter Semi-finals on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

*Although Sha’Carri Richardson will be missing out on the Tokyo Olympics this year, it looks like she won’t be missing out on cashing in some money!

According to TMZ, the vaping company Dr. Dabber is offering Sha’Carri to become an ambassador or, more accurately, one of Dabber’s “doctors.” TMZ obtained the offer letter which lays out the responsibilities with the pay of $250k.

(TMZ writes: “The good folks over at Dr. Dabber — a vaping org specializing in all things weed — have extended a cannabis-laced olive branch to the U.S. sprinting star … it’s a high-paying job that doesn’t really require a whole lot of physical labor.”)
The offer is for Sha’Carri to become an ambassador of sorts — or, more accurately, one of Dabber’s “doctors.”The company says, “Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.'”

As of right now, it’s unclear if the star has accepted the offer.

