Rihanna is Renting Out Her Beverly Hills Mansion for $80,000 a Month

*If you’re a baller, you can live like Rihanna for a month.

The singer is renting out her 5-bedroom, 7,628-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills for $80,000 per month.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Rihanna’s Bev Hills mansion is decked out with a pool, spa, fire pit and an open-air courtyard, plus a home gym and a gourmet chef’s kitchen with two islands. The master bedroom features sweeping views of Coldwater Canyon, plus a walk-in closet, marble bath and a private terrace.

Check out images of the estate below.

Rihanna scooped up the mansion for $13.8 million, according to the report.

Here’s what Architectural Digest said about the property:

Inside, the pad is outfitted in French white oak hardwood floors and arranged in an open-plan layout surrounding the central courtyard complete with an alfresco terrace, a swimming pool and spa, a cabana, and a seating area around a firepit. The main floor also boasts a living room with a black marble fireplace and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to the outdoor area, as well as a bar area that services another fireplace-equipped living space. Additionally, there is a kitchen with white cabinetry, gold hardware, two marble islands, and access to a terrace.

Take a look inside the house below: