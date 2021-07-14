Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Richard Sherman UPdate: NFLer Taken Down by K9 in Fight with Cops Before Arrest

By Fisher Jack
Richard Sherman (TMZ)
*OK, we’ve got more on the Richard Sherman arrest situation that went down earlier today. it seems that Sherman was taken down by a police K9 after trying to break into a family member’s home in Redmond, WA before his arrest on Wednesday morning … this according to law enforcement.

A Redmond Police Department spokesperson told TMZ Sports the incident happened around at 2 AM.

According to the spokesperson, officers showed up to a residence in the Redmond area after receiving a call from the occupants inside the home who claimed a family member who did not live there was trying to break in.

Cops say when they arrived on scene, they identified Sherman as the suspect … and claim he became uncooperative and combative during questioning.

Sherman allegedly fought with cops so much that a K9 was deployed to take down the NFL player and help bring him into custody.

The authorities added that the NLer say was taken to the hospital to be looked at for possible injuries before he was eventually booked at the county jail.

Wait. There’s more. The Redmond P.D. spokesperson also told TMZ that the Washington State Patrol is involved in the case, after Sherman allegedly crashed his vehicle into a cement freeway barrier before he advanced on foot to the home.

Dayuuum! Again, we have to ask, what in the world is going on with dude?

Lastly, jail records show Sherman still remains behind bars.

Fisher Jack

