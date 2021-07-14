Wednesday, July 14, 2021
NFLer Richard Sherman Arrested & DENIED Bail for ‘Burglary Domestic Violence’- REPORT

By Fisher Jack
Richard Sherman (Getty)
Richard Sherman (Getty)

*Wait. Whaaat? Future NFL Hall of Famer Richard Sherman was arrested early this morning in Washington State for “burglary domestic violence!” And on top of that, bail was DENIED.

Whoa. What in da hey-all is going on?

All we know at this point is that the 33-year-old NFL free agent was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 AM … and is currently sitting behind bars.

Here’s more via TMZ:

The Burglary Domestic Violence charge is a felony in Washington state … and can carry a lengthy prison sentence, if convicted.

The details surrounding the arrest are not yet clear.

Sherman — who played with the San Francisco 49ers last season — is one of the best players of his generation. RS is a 5x Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Champ, and a lock to be immortalized in Canton, Ohio.

We’ve reached out to Sherman’s rep … but so far, no word back.

